Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.

Mortgage Rates took a dip under the historic high of just over 7% last week to 6.95% this week, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® from Freddie Mac . The 15 year fixed-rate averaged 6.29%, and the ARM averaged 5.95%.

from . The averaged 6.29%, and the averaged 5.95%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found that mortgage applications decreased 0.5% from a 1.7% decrease one week earlier.

latest found that mortgage applications decreased 0.5% from a 1.7% decrease one week earlier. In their Q3 2022 earnings report , Rocket Mortgage recorded $25.6 billion in loan origination, down from $34.5 billion last quarter and $88 billion last year. Net revenue was reported at $1.3 billion and net income dropped 93% to $96 million.

, recorded $25.6 billion in loan origination, down from $34.5 billion last quarter and $88 billion last year. Net revenue was reported at $1.3 billion and net income dropped 93% to $96 million. LendingTree continues to suffer revenue losses in Q3 2022 , reporting a total revenue of $237.8 million, down 9% from last quarter and a significant drop of 20% from last year. Chairman and CEO Doug Lebda and CFO Trent Ziegler shared that ““Despite the macroeconomic headwinds that pressure our short-term financial results, we are more encouraged than ever for the future. We know managing through this period—and getting leaner—will make our people better and our business more durable.”

continues to , reporting a total revenue of $237.8 million, down 9% from last quarter and a significant drop of 20% from last year. Chairman and CEO Doug Lebda and CFO Trent Ziegler shared that ““Despite the macroeconomic headwinds that pressure our short-term financial results, we are more encouraged than ever for the future. We know managing through this period—and getting leaner—will make our people better and our business more durable.” The Federal Reserve announced its fourth 75 basis points increase this year. In a press conference following the Fed’s announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “my colleagues and I are strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal. We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%.”

Rocket Mortgage introduced a conventional loan option for those interested in purchasing or refinancing a manufactured home. The financing can be used for the purchase of a primary residence with as little as 5% down or a second home with at least 10%.