Today more than ever, real estate professionals are looking for new avenues of business to secure and new ways to prove to their clients they are the top choice in their market. In addition to providing traditional real estate services, specializing in a niche business is just one way agents can tap into another substantial source of business.

Fact: In the United States alone, roughly 30 million people move every year for reasons unrelated to a job relocation, according to moveBuddha, citing information from the U.S. Census Bureau. The census also tells us that the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime. That is a huge opportunity for realtors to help guide buyers and sellers through the real estate process. How do you earn this business? By focusing on three things: being the market area expert, outperforming the competition and building relationships.

First and foremost, you have to be an expert in your local market. For example, successfully listing and selling a Relocation property requires very specific knowledge, process and expertise, just as working with active duty military and veterans also carries the need for expertise in that area. Clients want to know that they are working with a professional agent who has empathy, understands their unique needs and is able to connect with them.

How do real estate agents gain that expertise? Growing your knowledge base by working with specialized groups, participating in the educational opportunities available in the industry and taking classes offered locally or through the brand you are affiliated with. At eXp Realty we offer specialized training certifications delivered by world-class experts in several niche areas so our agents can master the knowledge and skills to become certified to qualify for the business.

Once you have completed the training and certification, you will have the tools and expertise you need to deliver outstanding service to these clients. The right tools and knowledge, combined with innovative technology, sets the table for agents to be able to best serve their clients. And as we all know, the best referrals can be through people you know, so proven success in a niche area can open up doors to even more business. That’s where relationships come in. To truly be successful, you need to be able to tap into a global base of connections.

That’s why being part of a company like eXp makes a huge difference. At eXp we are one brokerage worldwide, so we can easily connect our agents with a vast network of clients and potential opportunities across the globe, even in difficult markets. We recently launched Revenos, our new buyer and seller referral engine to drive more high-quality buyer and seller referrals directly to our agents. This provides them with streamlined and qualified referral opportunities at their fingertips!

When you can combine expertise and quality customer service with a vast array of qualified opportunities, you have the foundation for long-term success that comes from solid business relationships. In a slowing market like we find ourselves in today, making the most of every opportunity is a critical key to success.

