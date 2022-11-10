Michael Gagne

Broker/Owner

HomeSmart First Choice

Tilton, New Hampshire

https://homesmart.com/real-estate-agent/new-hampshire/tilton/61448-michael-gagne/Welcome

Munise Ulker

Broker/Owner

HomeSmart Success Realty

Bedford, New Hampshire

https://homesmart.com/real-estate-agent/new-hampshire/bedford/58132-munise-ulker-mba/Welcome

Region served: New Hampshire

Years in real estate: Michael: 20; Munise: 15

Number of offices: Michael: 2; Munise: 3

Number of agents: Michael: 7; Munise: 36

Can’t-live-without tech tool: Munise Ulker: A good CRM. It automates things with the click of a button.

Michael Gagne: My cellphone. I have absolutely everything I need to run my business on my iPhone.

Best advice for time management: MG: Create a schedule and make use of time-blocking.

MU: Wake up early.

You are both broker/owners of HomeSmart brokerages in New Hampshire. What are the top benefits of being affiliated with the brand?

MG: HomeSmart is the best place for agents to work and maximize their earnings. You can’t beat the flat fees/100% commissions.

MU: HomeSmart provides everything an agent could ask for, beginning with support. There are so many brokers I can reach out to for support.

Which of the systems provided by HomeSmart do you find most beneficial?

MG: RealSmart Agent is a great platform, with one place for everything. From promotional material, postcard creation, marketing pieces and social media, RealSmart Agent also houses a CRM for transaction management. It includes everything an agent needs to run their business, and it’s super easy to use.

MU: In addition to being easy to use, RealSmart Agent is also super fast. When one of our agents has a new listing, he or she enters it into RealSmart Agent, and one second later, there’s a new website, a YouTube video and flyers—all of which are free. The biggest difference is that even though HomeSmart offers a 100% commission structure, and our agents aren’t paying much out of their pockets, they still get top-notch support and service.

How do you stay in front of the competition?

MU: By caring about my agents. They know they can call me any time about something big or small. We’re here to help our agents, but we’re also here to have fun together. When you connect and share great moments, the culture evolves and becomes more like a team, so it’s important to schedule time just to see each other.

What is your best advice as far as hiring and retaining agents?

MG: Not only do you need to support them, but you also need to provide them with the tools necessary to run their business.

MU: We have an amazing culture here, one where we all work together. We’re all here for each other, so if anyone needs help, there is always someone to lend support no matter what time of day. I personally am available to our agents 24/7.

When it comes to training and education, what does your approach consist of?

MU: We offer tons of education in a variety of settings: online, hybrid and in-person. Offering at least three classes every month, many that come with continuing education credit, our agents can always be updated. When I renew my license, I have three times more credit than I need.

Is there a specific motto/philosophy that you live by?

MG: This business isn’t all about the almighty dollar. It’s people first. If you treat people right, success will come.

MU: Mark Twain said it best: “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”

For more information, visit https://homesmart.com.