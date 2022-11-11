Earlier this year, RISMedia launched its inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, recognizing new agents for their accomplishments in 2021. Selected from hundreds of nominations, the Top 10 finalists were announced early last month.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results. Nominees were considered based on their 2021 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. The Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, and the winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 in Orlando, Florida, during the annual NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience.

In the weeks leading up to the big reveal at the Power Broker event, RISMedia is showcasing our nominees in this ‘Meet the Rookies’ series, which includes a 1-minute video submitted by the nominees themselves.

This week we highlight Jessica Gilmore with ERA King Real Estate in Anniston, Alabama, and Steve Oliveira with Coldwell Banker Realty in Westfield, New Jersey.

Jessica Gilmore

ERA King Real Estate

Anniston, Alabama



Jessica Gilmore worked hard to build an impressive clientele in her rookie year by establishing a strong social media presence. She is also an active member of her community.

“I am so grateful not only for the honor and privilege to be named among these other finalists, but also to represent real estate rookies everywhere,” says Gilmore. “Becoming a REALTORⓇ during the craziest housing market is not for the faint of heart, and it’s a truly humbling experience to be recognized for doing such a hard thing well.”

The rookie attributes her success to the support of her brokerage, her broker/mentor, family, friends and community. “So much of who I am, and therefore the kind of REALTORⓇ I am, is due to the encouragement, critique and sharpening I receive from the people I surround myself with.”

Gilmore admits she has found her niche in the people business of real estate. “I have always been an extrovert who thrives off spending time with people. My clients truly do become like family to me and it has been so fun getting to develop new friendships and deepen other existing ones.”

Steve Oliveira

Coldwell Banker Realty

Westfield, New Jersey

Steve Oliveira attributes his rookie-year success story to building strong connections online as well as within the community.

“I took the same approach that I have always taken throughout my life and past professional careers,” he explains. “I dedicated myself to helping as many people as possible, I created a teamwork environment with every stakeholder I engaged with, I made myself available to every client 24 hours and 7 days a week and I also made sure to follow up, be proactive and go above and beyond what was expected.”

According to Oliveira, being named a Top 10 Rookie of the Year finalist proves that hard work pays off. “It means that all the long hours, dedication, research and hard work that I put into the business are validated,” he says. “This is a very competitive and difficult industry to make it in so I am humbled and appreciative of the acknowledgement.”

Stay tuned to RISMedia and follow us on social to learn who will be named the 2022 Real Estate Rookie of the Year following this evening’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner.