Thanksgiving is just days away, bringing another special time to give thanks for all that you have. It’s also a time to unplug and spend time with your family, away from the office.

Real estate professionals are no strangers to connecting and working within their communities; sometimes, giving back can go a long way during the holidays. With the holiday season kicking off this week, putting some goodwill in your community can also be a boon for your business.

Here are a few ideas that you can use to give back to your community while also drumming up some future goodwill for your business.

Volunteer at a soup kitchen

This is the time of year when local soup kitchens are going to get busy, with Thanksgiving this week and Christmas right around the corner. Being a local expert and a vital part of the community, real estate agents looking to give back can do so by visiting their local soup kitchen and helping hand out food to the less fortunate. Not only will this help put you and your brand in a positive light, but it can also be a good networking opportunity with other volunteers who may be thinking about getting into the market.

Collect and donate canned goods

Canned food drives are a tried and true method of community service, and it doesn’t require a lot of time to plan or execute. Coordinate with a local homeless shelter or charity and connect with clients, colleagues and anyone else in your email list with info on how they can donate and which organization their donation will go towards. Once you gather all the canned goods, set up a pickup time and take lots of photos to add to your social media and email marketing content.

Deliver meals to the elderly or disabled

A hallmark of Thanksgiving is the grub, and while you may be looking forward to that Thursday night feast, there is another opportunity to help cook or deliver meals to the elderly or the disabled. This differs a bit from the soup kitchen idea because it puts you in the room with folks that may be at an assisted living or senior living facility, which provides a residual opportunity to connect with the administration and managers and some of their residents who may have homes that they may need to list at some point.

Organize a clothing drive

It won’t be long before winter rears its head around the corner bringing chills and snow and forcing folks to bundle up. One way you can leverage your database for the good of the community is to organize a clothing drive among your clients, past and present so that you can give back to the less fortunate. Not only is this a way to put some goodwill out into the world, but it’s an excellent way to reconnect with folks in a low-impact way.

These are just a few ways for you to give back this season. While they can come with exciting opportunities to help your business, remember that the most critical part is to get out there and help out.

Happy Thanksgiving from RISMedia!