CRS Data provides powerful property data, information and analysis to MLS members and real estate professionals looking to get the most out of their experience.

Carrie Kendall, general manager at Indiana Regional MLS (IRMLS), notes that there are numerous expectations that a good property data partner should provide. This includes accurate tax data, integration into the MLS product, easy access to supplemental data as well as frequent updates to the tax and assessment data.

“Having tax data in the MLS keeps the member engaged with the MLS solutions instead of going to another source and perhaps paying additional fees,” says Kendall. “MLS Tax Suite is designed to make it easy for members to access and use the data.”

Drilling down further, according to Sara Cooper—executive vice president, real estate market for CRS Data—customizations related to both the product UI/UX and the property data available within the product also set the stage for a successful partnership.

“A good data partner should be able to customize their offering to meet the needs of the local real estate professionals utilizing the service,” says Cooper.

Additionally, a savvy partner will provide multiple education opportunities for members—something CRS Data accomplishes through live training, video tutorials, help articles, and utilizing customer success and support specialists.

“Accessibility to the partner for members via Helpdesk and for staff via dedicated success and sales managers is important,” says Cooper. “Being responsive is also important, as accessibility doesn’t mean much without responsiveness from your partner.”

While the team at CRS Data hears what its customers are saying, they take things one step further by listening and responding.

“We do not wait for a specific request, but rather, we review our feedback and support transactions to identify potential adjustments we can make to improve our service,” explains Cooper.

Paul Galloway, chief technology officer for Capital Area Technology & REALTOR® Services (CATRS), a subsidiary of the Tallahassee Board of REALTORS®, partnered with CRS Data about six years ago.

“A strong partner needs to provide public records data to members, which is extremely important to what REALTORS® do,” says Galloway. “There’s also the actual question of ‘how can members consume that data?’”

In the past, CATRS worked with a different provider where the data was okay, but the interface in the workflow to grab that data in a consumable format wasn’t what the company desired.

“The biggest thing is that data. They use it to come up with scenario pricing for listing and selling homes, but it also works on the flip side for buyers,” says Galloway. “The REALTOR® can use the public record data to validate what the offer will be on a home.”

The information is also important throughout the transaction process, particularly on the buyer’s side, especially when it comes to verifying the condition of the house, notes Galloway. “It allows the agent to work on behalf of the buyer and essentially protect them from things that are known but haven’t been disclosed by the seller,” he adds.

Integrating data

Galloway appreciates the accuracy of the data housed within CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite product.

“When you’re in bigger metros, the data is going to be richer, cleaner and more accurate, and CRS Data shines when it comes to working with some of the smaller counties,” says Galloway. “For a REALTOR®, their reputation depends on providing accurate data, especially in this data-driven world where there is so much misinformation. The speed is where they set themselves apart.”

Galloway is also impressed with the fact that the interface is both mobile and intuitive in design—which, back in 2016 when the partnership was forged, was a big deal. And it continues to be today.

To get to the most utilized area of CRS Data, the Property Report, no instruction is necessary. But for those who need help, team members are available to guide them through the process.

“There is so much more in our product than the Property Report,” says Cooper, “which is why we offer both webinar and live in-person training, not just at launch, but throughout the life of the partnership. In addition to staff and member training, we have support and success teams who are available to answer questions when they arise.”

According to Kendall, CRS Data’s top-notch onboarding process makes it easy for MLSs to integrate the data.

“CRS Data excels at supporting the customer through the integration and onboarding process,” says Kendall. “They also excel in the area of training for MLS staff and members. CRS Data’s training is designed to meet the needs of the individual MLS.”

When looking at prospecting, comparables, facts and figures, CRS Data can improve on these by providing data that keeps users from having to use multiple products or compare the data to complete reports for clients.

“CRS Data does the heavy lifting to ensure the integration goes smoothly and is done accurately,” says Kendall. “Their solution provides two-way access between their system and the MLS, making it easy for members to navigate both.”

Cooper notes that CRS Data is able to enhance its offerings thanks to customer feedback, industry expectations and technology enhancements.

Room for growth

CRS Data understands that switching property data partners can be a major disruption for members, which is why the company puts a lot of time into creating unique transition plans for customers.

Plus, CRS Data is always looking for ways to improve the value it provides to members. In fact, the company is currently working to enhance its on-screen guides and help functions.

“It’s important to us that members get the guidance they need at the time they need it, and at the moment they have a question,” says Cooper. “It’s important to see our customers succeed, and one of our goals as a good partner is to contribute to that success.”

Additionally, CRS Data is working to bring in new data points that further tell the story of a property and the area in which the property is located.

With actions like these, Kendall notes that the company does not disappoint.

“This was a very smooth and successful conversion for IRMLS,” she says. “It allows IRMLS agents to provide even higher quality and accurate data to serve their clients.”

