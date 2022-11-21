Last week, Atlanta and North Georgia’s luxury real estate firm, Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, honored its top-performing agents at the 2022 Success Circle Retreat hosted at the JW Marriott Plant Riverside District in Savannah, the company announced. Agents who have individually generated $4M in closed volume or $8M for teams are awarded.

Joining more than 180 agents, brokers, and partners were Harry Norman leaders Jenni Bonura, president and CEO, Luke Trigwell, vice president of Marketing, and Todd Emerson, general manager. “I am honored to have shared in the success and celebration of so many talented, driven, and extraordinary individuals,” said Bonura. “The accomplishments of this group are inspiring. I look forward to their continued success.”

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 9, guests were treated to a welcome party at the Myrtle & Rose Rooftop, complete with a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, and a cocktail hour, a release noted. Then on Thursday, Sara Nelson McKitrick, director of Professional Development & Training for Luxury Portfolio International, and Tamara McHugh, vice president of Business Solutions for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, presented the Luxury Portfolio International Master Class featuring tailored content around the Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Market. Upon master class completion, each agent was awarded a certificate recognizing their expertise in luxury real estate, the company said.

Additionally, agents heard from internationally recognized real estate speaker Chelsea Peitz, known for breaking down complex concepts into actionable social media strategies and author of the #1 best-selling book, “What to Post: How to Create Engaging Content That Builds Your Brand & Gets Results.” Pietz shared her insights and strategies for agents to create relevant brand-building content that is searchable, savable, shareable, story-focused, and prompts conversations. Concluding the three-day event, Christian Sottile, the premier architect in charge of all of Richard Kessler’s projects, spoke to the group and hosted an exclusive preview of Richard Kessler’s Plant Riverside project from its historical beginning to its completion.

