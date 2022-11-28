Working remotely is no longer considered a perk. It’s how many positions have evolved over the last several years and will likely remain. Working in an office comes with perks and amenities; however, there’s no reason you can’t have those same benefits at home. If you work from home regularly, below are some must-haves to make your work day as comfortable as can be.

Soundproof Space

Soundproofing your office will give you maximum concentration abilities. Adding acoustic panels behind the walls, installing extra insulation, or installing thicker walls will help to muffle outside sounds. Additionally, a plush carpet or rug, window treatments, and wall hangings can help absorb sounds.

Video Call Background

If your role requires plenty of video calls, installing a professional yet interesting background can help elevate your experience on the calls. A wall with understated wallpaper, such as grasscloth, a visually soothing piece of art and minimally styled shelves will provide a background that gives the other call participants a glimpse into your personality yet won’t detract from your message.

Treadmill Desk

A treadmill desk is one step above a standing desk. You can walk in place while you work on your computer or take calls. It’s a way to increase your activity rate during the day, can help you stay energized, and may even find yourself coming up with your best ideas as you stroll in.

Office Kitchen

Installing a wet bar or small kitchen space with a mini refrigerator, espresso machine, sink, healthy snacks and beverages is a way to help you stay nourished and hydrated without breaking your concentration. Likewise, keeping these items in your office space will help you to stay in the workday mindset and help you to turn the workday off at the end of the day when you leave the office and enter the rest of your home.

Proper Lighting

The right blend of lighting is key to an energizing and productive space. This means ensuring the office gets plenty of natural light and enough floor lamps, desk lamps, sconces and art lamps to add a functional level of ambiance.

Favorite Art

As a space you will be spending plenty of time in, it’s beneficial to incorporate your favorite pieces of art to inspire you as you work. Whether it’s existing pieces, you already have, new investments, or even framed family photos, surrounding yourself with the pieces that motivate you are key to a productive space.

Personal Comfort Items

A perk of working from home is ensuring your space is as comfortable as possible. Keeping a luxe throw on your chair to wrap around you when it gets chilly, having several pairs of blue light glasses on hand and running a humidifier in the space are all elements that will help keep you comfortable. Therefore, you can focus on doing your work as effectively and efficiently as possible.