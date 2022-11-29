The market may have its cycles, but one thing is certain—productivity matters. Productivity can make or break your growth, and choosing the right brokerage plays a key role in your success as an agent.

Why does productivity matter so much?

As an agent, your time is valuable. The right brokerage can help you eliminate unimportant tasks and wasted time, and enable you to use your time to increase efficiency and maximize productivity so you can unlock new opportunities for your business and increase profitability in any market.

Productivity starts with the right tools

Ask any agent and they’ll likely tell you that having the right technology is one of the most effective ways to increase productivity. A recent National Association of REALTORS® survey found that 36% of agents spend $50 to $250 on average per month on technology, while another 23% spend more than $500 per month. You shouldn’t have to go outside of your brokerage to support your business, and if a brokerage treats technology as an add-on, it can cost you time, money and productivity.

The right brokerage will provide you with all the technology and tools you need to grow your business, all without nickel and diming you. At HomeSmart, we believe in empowering agent productivity with access to the key technology and end-to-end systems agents need, all at no additional fee. And we’re not all talk—HomeSmart agents see a 20% increase in revenue in their second year after joining our platform, proving that choosing the right brokerage model pays off every time.

Productivity nurtures potential

When you’re at your most productive, you’re able to do more—transactions, networking, development and investment in what matters for your business. The right brokerage should nurture your potential in every way so you can continue to dominate the market. One way a brokerage can encourage growth and development is through its offerings, and by extension, its fee and commission plans.

A brokerage focused on your productivity will ensure you have all the bells and whistles for the lowest spend possible. Things like broker splits and fees only get in the way of you achieving your potential, especially in less than ideal market conditions that require tightening budgets. If you want to maximize productivity and potential, a brokerage that offers a flat transaction-fee structure may be the path forward. Agents deserve a brokerage that affords more flexibility with lower fees and no broker splits so they can save more, increase their earning potential and have more to invest back into their business.

Your career can flourish with the right brokerage, and taking the time to evaluate your brokerage’s impact on your productivity is important. This is why HomeSmart has always pioneered a better real estate experience for agents, committed to providing agents with support, technology and 100% commission so they can take charge of their careers.

