Mudroom Organization Tips

The mudroom can be your home’s hardest working space if you have a busy household. Having an organization system in place can help this must-have room function optimally. Keeping the mudroom organized with a thoughtful structure means creating a sense of order as soon as you enter the house. Read on for ways to keep your mudroom organized and streamlined once the new school year begins and beyond.

Create a Designated Spot for Each Person

As each person enters the mudroom, they should have their own hook or cubby for hanging their belongings. This will keep everything corralled and organized and will eliminate last-minute searching for belongings. In addition, putting doors on the individual cubbies to create lockers will further contain the items and help the overall space feel more organized and streamlined.

Label All Storage Containers

Every bin and basket should be labeled so there are no questions about where items belong. Whether it’s a basket for hats and mittens, sunscreen and bug spray, socks or sports gear, clearly label it, so the baskets and bins don’t become catch-alls for an assortment of items.

Set Aside a Mud Spot

An area designated explicitly for muddy shoes, dirty uniforms and wet rain boots will keep the mess in one place so it’s not tracked through the whole space. A waterproof bin can collect the dirty uniforms, while a water-proof shoe mat can keep all the muddy footwear contained. Keeping this area next to a mudroom sink will allow for easy cleaning.

Identify a Charging Station

A charging station in the mudroom can give your electronics a last-minute charge and keep school-related electronics out of the way. If you’re trying to reduce your overall screen time, use the mudroom as your primary charging area to reduce the temptation of mindless scrolling. A charging drawer, which has the USB ports and outlets built directly into the drawer, will help reduce countertop clutter.

Carve Out a Sports Corner

From shin guards to hockey sticks, sports equipment can take up a substantial amount of space. Labeled bins or individual bags to store each child’s equipment can make heading to practice a less chaotic transition. In addition, dedicating an area of the mudroom solely to sports equipment can make it easy to find a missing shin guard, cleat, or mitt.

Create a Command Center

Creating a command center in the mudroom can help your family get into the routine of checking the activity calendar, filing essential school papers, sanitizing hands before coming inside and charging school-related electronics. Having a whiteboard calendar that you update weekly will keep everyone in the loop with schedule changes, individual folders for each person will help keep everyone’s paperwork organized and a recycle bin will provide a spot to discard unnecessary papers. Finally, don’t forget to include a place to keep sunglasses, keys, hair ties and any other last-minute items you often need before leaving the house.