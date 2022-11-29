Swapping your breezy textiles, summer greenery and citrus-scented home fragrances for their autumn counterparts can get you into the fall mood as soon as you enter the front door. From rich, autumn hues to heavier textiles to fall-inspired scents, you can make several tweaks to help your space feel more appropriate for the new season. Read on for ways to transition your home’s decor from fresh and summery to cozy, rich and autumnal.

Focus on Texture

Fall is all about extra layers, soft textures, and adding warmth and coziness. Cashmere, wool, mohair, velvet, or fur are all rich, plush options for throw blankets and pillows you can use to swap in for your linen throws and cotton accent pillows. Adding additional blankets to your bed, updating accent rugs and incorporating more textured decorative accessories are other ways to bring in more depth.

Bring the Outside In

Bringing the outdoors inside can allow you to enjoy your summer gardening efforts and help bridge the two seasons together. Create bouquets of hydrangeas from your garden, or dry them out to extend their lifespan. Cut branches from your trees and display them in oversized vases for a more organic look.

Deepen the Color Palette

A fall color palette incorporates warmer, richer hues, as well as jewel-toned colors. For example, bringing in shades of olive greens and rust or marigold and burgundy can add layers of depth often associated with the fall season. These colors can be incorporated in accent pillows, throw blankets, centerpieces and accessories, such as vases or bowls. You can also swap out art pieces and update your lamp shades for warmer, deeper colors.

Select a Fall Scent

Scents are one of the most powerful signals of a new season. So put away your citrus or floral summer scents, and bring in deeper scents with undertones of clove, cinnamon, vanilla, pumpkin, leather, sandalwood, or woodsy aromas. Whether you prefer candles, oil diffusers, or creating a simmer pot, be sure that the smell doesn’t become too overpowering.

Create an Outdoor Lounging Area

Before the bitter cold of winter sets in, take advantage of crisp fall nights outside. For evenings where you want to lounge outdoors, ensure your fire source is working, outdoor blankets are plentiful and you have the necessary lighting to create a comfortable atmosphere.

Asses the Interior Lighting

As it gets darker earlier and you spend more time indoors, having the optimal interior lighting plan in your home will create an inviting and calming vibe. Leave the recessed lighting off in favor of task lighting, such as floor and table lamps. To incorporate additional colors and patterns, update the lampshades in autumn-hued colors and prints.

Host a Fall Gathering

Hosting a fall soiree with family and friends can help usher in a new season. From filling your home with fall scents, serving an autumn-inspired menu and seasonal drinks, and displaying your updated fall accents, you can officially celebrate the start of a new season.