James Burton, a broker/owner based in Middlesex county, Massachusetts, has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand and will do business as Century 21 Marathon, the company has announced.

Burton, an army veteran and volunteer in his community and REALTOR® organization, looks forward to having a growing impact on agents and the clients they serve, he says.

“The overall CENTURY 21 mission of going above and beyond for clients fits right in with our company’s long history of focusing on quality service and delivering the best experience possible,” said Burton. “We look forward to leveraging everything the CENTURY 21 brand has to offer to have an even greater impact on people’s lives and the communities that we are blessed to serve.”

By affiliating with the CENTURY 21 brand, Burton and his team of sales professionals will now have access to the brand’s marketing and coaching resources and proprietary platform.

“To have another industry leader like James join the CENTURY 21 family affirms that our commitment to transforming this industry from transactional to experiential is resonating with industry entrepreneurs looking for a new place to call home,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We will win today and well into our next 50 years as a global real estate franchisor as more and more of the best of the best in this business join us in our quest to perfect the real estate journey for CENTURY 21 affiliated agents and their clients.”

For more information, visit www.century21.com.