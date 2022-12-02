All corners of the real estate business are evolving and it’s up to professionals to spearhead that innovation. If you don’t get creative, someone else will. As we prepare to announce our 2023 Newsmakers early next year, here are just a few of the RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers who, throughout 2021, took that to heart and helped change the way their fellow real estate professionals do business.

Hall of Fame

Jon Coile

VP – MLS & Industry Relations, HomeServices of America

In addition to his work with HomeServices of America, Coile served as NAR’s 2021 chair of the MLS Issues and Policy Committee. From that position, Coile implemented policy changes, including mandating that MLSs allow brokers and agents to display buyer broker commissions.

Futurists

DeAnn Golden

President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

If you’re on a team, communication is vital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden ensured that virtual communication channels reached all 1,500 of her company’s associates, clients and business providers. She also led the launch of a new CRM and CMA, garnering 62% agent engagement.

Influencers

Victor Lund

Managing Partner, WAV Group

Lund’s innovations helped the real estate industry at large and the WAV Group in particular. He helped launch both the Broker Resource Network, connecting more than 150 brokerages across the U.S., and the WAV Group’s Mergers and Acquisitions division. He further supported the growth of the newest brokerage-owned MLS serving Louisiana, as well as the continued growth of the Broker Public Portal.

Influencers

Shashank Shekhar

CEO, InstaMortgage

Automation looms large over the business world. Shekhar took note of that and created what he calls the mortgage industry’s “first digital human”—an AI-powered service that can listen to and answer questions from borrowers, adding automation to the mortgage process and streamlining everything from income verification to providing accurate estimates to consumers.

Luminaries

Dan Steward

President & CEO, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

As the real estate industry continues to increase its virtual capabilities, Steward translated that to home inspection. He pushed innovations allowing buyers and REALTORS® to browse a virtual, interactive inspection summary, while also developing other services allowing any stakeholder to manage or delve into a home inspection.

RISMedia will be announcing its 2023 class of Real Estate Newsmakers on February 1. Get ready to honor your headline-making industry colleagues!

