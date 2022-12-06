The rapid pace of real estate over the past few years has enticed more people than ever to become agents. Most agents have never been in what is considered a “normal” market, and most mortgage lenders have never dealt with a time where refinancing was not the first option.

What is a ‘normal’ market?

In a normal market, buyers have time to consider a purchase. Although they may have to bid against another potential buyer, there are not multiple bidders for every home. Sellers, in a normal market, may see their house on the market for a longer time instead of going under contract almost immediately. They may get multiple bids, but prices will be more in line with their sale price.

A high demand continues

Real estate inventory is still at a historic low, but there is still high demand. How can agents not only survive but thrive despite the market shifts? One answer is for the agent to join a team, and you to serve as the experienced pro to lead them.

An unparalleled opportunity for growth

Teams have become the fastest-growing segment of the industry over the past decade. They provide a way to scale your business, handle surplus leads, improve your top and bottom lines, and leverage your time and resources.

Creating a team

Before you start a team, establish what your mission and goals are. Think about your strengths and areas that need improvement. A practical strengths-based tool such as Buffini & Company’s REALStrengths® Assessment can be helpful, even when you’re interviewing people to join your team, either as agents or administrative support.

It’s important to remember that bigger is not always better when it comes to your team. What’s important is the chemistry and complementary functionality of the team’s members.

What model is best for you?

There are five basic team models:

Referral agent. The agent is independent, but works on behalf of the team. The team shares the lead with the agent and then they share the compensation. The buyer/seller stays in the team’s database. Partnership. Two people who work as equals, sharing in all aspects of responsibilities and income generation. Standard team. This team has multiple people on it, including administrative support. Group. This is a full-service operation for your customer base. Agents are typically focused only on lead generation and selling. Mega group. The team operates like a profitable brokerage. Agents are typically focused on only lead generation and selling.

Important fundamentals for retaining a successful team

No matter what size the team is, there are fundamentals that should be prioritized: Commitment to lead generation Commitment to creating and implementing systems and a profitable business model Commitment to training



The ability to recruit and retain successful members

There will always be buyers and there will always be sellers, no matter what the market is doing. What will change is that only those agents who commit to a desire for prioritizing fundamentals and continuous training will succeed. Buffini & Company has a stellar Team Coaching program, designed to help agents create winning teams.

