Windermere Real Estate has announced a partnership with tech firm zavvie to deliver a new program, Windermere Offers, to its agents and clients.

Windermere Offers is designed to help buyers parse through the modern market, which has more choices than ever before, the company said. Using the zavvie-powered program, sellers and their agent(s) can compare and choose between an instant sale, an iBuyer, a buy-before-you-sell modern bridge solution or listing their home on the open market.

Agents can also help buyers compare cash offers, mortgage options, or Homeownership Accelerator (rent-to-own) programs. Buyers can leverage the power of a cash offer for a contingency-free purchase or use a Homeownership Accelerator program to secure a home, even if they currently don’t qualify for a mortgage, a release noted.

“Windermere Offers provides our clients with all their options in one place,” said OB Jacobi, president of Windermere Real Estate. “The old days of offering a single way to buy and sell homes are gone. Consumers want to see all their options as there are more of them than ever before. They also want a trusted professional to help select the best path for their situation. Windermere Offers delivers all the choices along with a Windermere professional providing the guidance.”

Jacobi notes that Windermere Offers enables sellers to see how much instant cash an iBuyer will offer for their home. Another option allows them to buy their next home before selling their current one. Sellers also can list their home on the open market to maximize their return.

“All sellers are not alike. They have different needs and goals,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie CEO and co-founder. “Windermere professionals help homeowners cut through the clutter and the noise to give sellers complete transparency into what is possible in today’s market so they can make a well-informed decision about what is best for them.”

Hornung adds that the technology powering Windermere Offers can help sellers maximize their profits and help them buy their next home, often with less effort and less stress, securing the best deal on their new home.

Windermere Offers will be available in every state the brand operates barring Hawaii.

Windermere is a regional firm based in the western United States. Its 300 offices and 7,000 agents operate across 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Zavvie, based in Colorado, designs market solutions and platforms for brokerages.

For more information, visit https://zavvie.com/.