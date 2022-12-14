NAR PULSE—This holiday season, increase your visibility with festive, personalizable holiday social templates from NAR + Photofy. Download the app today and share with your agents!

A New Agent Discovers the Power of RPR Maps

If you have new agents in your office, they too can discover how to use RPR data and reports to help support just about every facet of their business.

Application Period for 2024 Leadership Academy

Let your agents know that NAR is currently accepting applications for the 2024 NAR Leadership Academy. Applications are due February 7, 2023. For full details, visit: nar.realtor/leadership-academy.