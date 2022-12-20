Workman Success Systems recently commissioned a study on teams that was carried out by the Center for Generational Kinetics. This Team Study gives powerful feedback on how agents feel about teams in our current real estate industry. There were many staggering results and numbers, but one that really stood out to me was that 80% of real estate professionals say they tend to be more productive and successful when they work on a team.

So many agents come into this industry because they want to be independent contractors, they don’t want a boss and they want the flexibility to work their own schedule. These are all things I’ve heard during recruiting appointments or even just sidebar conversations with agents over the years. However, this recently released statistic says otherwise. I think we all start out with the belief that we have the discipline to work on our own, set our schedule efficiently and “show up” to work each day. But it can be a lonely business when we work that way. It can be hard to feel motivated and energetic about what we do. It’s easy to get distracted from the important things and stay focused on money-making activities, especially for someone just breaking into the industry. There is much to learn and you’re on your own to learn the ins and outs of being an effective and productive real estate agent.

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that it’s hard to be on your own. Just last week someone said to me, “It’s important to me that we have more team meetings; I need to be around people.” There are so many advantages to working together on a team that people don’t talk about. The synergy that is created by collaborating on ideas or problem solving on objections that agents are hearing in our current market. Recently a newer, less experienced agent said to me how important the daily team huddles are to him because he needed to borrow the beliefs of the more experienced agents on the team to keep motivating him to do the activities that he then knew would lead to the results. He shows up to those meetings so he can be reminded of what he needs to do daily to get to his goals. If he has a bad day and gets off track, he is transparent about it but states his intention for this new day in front of his peers, to get back on track.

Yes, brokerages offer training and opportunities for agents to come together, but not typically with the same frequency as teams. Teams also typically offer a higher level of accountability and mentorship to team members. And not just from a team leader, but peer to peer accountability. Agents begin to help each other. This can show up in the form of training, mentorship, assistance with showings and even covering for each other during vacations. As a result agents are more likely to have balance in their lives and be more productive and successful.

Many agents come into the industry because they like the connection they make with their clients. I believe this extends to connections within the industry as well. By working and learning with and from other productive agents they feel motivated to do more. This creates a culture of productivity within the team. All of this leads to a happy team that stays together. Retention is higher. Production is higher. We help more agents and we help more clients. And that is a win for everyone!

For more wins, get a free copy of that national team study at workmansuccess.com/teamstudy.