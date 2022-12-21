2023 is fast approaching, and now is a great time to work on your marketing strategies, revamping them for the new year to keep growing your following and engagement.

Social media is in a constant state of change and growth, and in that vein, techniques that have worked in the past aren’t really viable anymore. To keep ahead of the curve, there are several new techniques to implement in your social media marketing to keep it updated as the year turns over into a new one.

Here are some ways to elevate your social media in 2023:

Use images from free stock image sites

Phone photos are great, but nothing makes for clean social posts like professional camera quality images. Chances are, unless you are a photographer or have one on staff, you have a limited amount of high quality images to choose from for your socials. Pexels, Pixabay and Unsplash are free stock image sites where you can find thousands of free professional photos of any visual content you desire to use for your social posts to keep all your posts the same high quality.

Use software like Adobe or Canva to create posts

Simply posting a nice quality image and a caption is always a great go-to route, but to really elevate your socials you can use layout software to design visually appealing posts. Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator are all amazing editing and layout softwares to create stunning and professional ad quality posts for your socials. If you don’t have any experience with the Adobe Suite, don’t fret: each has quick and easy tutorials online. Not everyone has access to paid Adobe softwares, so a great high-quality free alternative to turn to is Canva. Canva is highly tailored to social media marketing and is a great tool to keep in your roster.

Stay active in your stories rather than multi-posting

With the invention of stories on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter the strategy of sharing in-feed posts multiple times a day is not as effective as it used to be, especially now that most feeds are not chronological and clients won’t see posts as they go up. The new method for engagement is to stay active in the stories on your socials, sharing posts in there multiple times a day and posting in-feed anywhere between once a day to a couple of times a week.

Bonus Tip: Stay active in the comments and your DMs, as well! That is where you can foster some new leads and keep in contact with current and past clients.

Track trends and hop on them before they’re fully viral

Trends have been and always will be an extremely important part of being successful on social media. That being said, the social media attention span seems to be getting shorter and shorter as the years pass. By the time a trend is so viral that everyone is doing it, it’s already about 2-3 days away from dying off. The way to participate in trends but not be labeled as behind or outdated is to track hashtags and the popular/for you pages and jump in on trends while they are gaining traction, rather than after they have already blown up. Your content will already be out when the trend hits peak, gaining you the viewership you want from it, while preventing you from being too late to the game to go viral yourself.

