Mortgage applications increased 0.9% from one week earlier, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending December 16, 2022. The latest data, following below, was released on Dec. 21.

The latest numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 0.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 1% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 6% from the previous week and was 85% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week and was 36% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 31.3% of total applications from 29.4% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 7.5% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.0% from 13.1% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 11.9% from 11.5% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.6% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 6.34% from 6.42%, with points decreasing to 0.59 from 0.64 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $647,200)decreased to 5.97% from 6.14%, with points increasing to 0.53 from 0.42 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.35% from 6.40%, with points decreasing to 0.99 from 1.03 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 5.81% from 5.92%, with points decreasing to 0.53 from 0.54 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 5.43% from 5.58%, with points increasing to 0.95 from 0.80 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The takeaway:



“The Federal Reserve raised its short-term rate target , but longer-term rates, including mortgage rates, declined for week, with the 30-year conforming rate reaching 6.34%–its lowest level since September,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and chief economist. “Refinance application volume increased slightly in response but was still about 85% below year-ago levels. This is a particularly slow time of year for homebuying, so it is not surprising that purchase applications did not move much in response to lower mortgage rates.”

Added Fratantoni, “The latest data on the housing market show that homebuilders are pulling back the pace of new construction in response to low levels of traffic, and we expect this weakness in demand will persist in 2023, as the U.S. is likely to enter a recession. However, if mortgage rates continue to trend down, as we are forecasting, more buyers are likely to return to the market later in the year, as affordability improves with both lower rates and slower home-price growth.”