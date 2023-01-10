Team leaders are usually great listing agents and your team members need to focus on listings as well. When we focus on selling listings, we own the market share. There are more signs in yards with your team’s name on them and with that more opportunities to sell 5-7 more homes from that one listing. Remember the listing you had that you didn’t want to take the sign down because you picked up so many buyer clients and listings from? That can happen strategically with every one of your listings if you implement a systematic plan for each listing you sell.

Getting your team members to value listings over working with buyers and learning the effective strategies to working with sellers and mastering the skill of communicating with sellers on better pricing strategies–along with how they will market the home better with more value-added services and finding the buyer for their home–is just one of many proven strategies that we teach that bring unbelievably winning results.

Help your agents see the other opportunities with each listing. For example, the amazing purpose of the open house, where they can market specifically and purposefully to the neighbors and also truly maximize the home for both maximum exposures to sell that home and also generate 5-6 more sales for your agents at the same time.

Here are a few methods to create listing and sales opportunities with your team on every one of their listings in 2023:

Relentless focus on listings. Everyone should have a relentless focus on obtaining listings. In fact, everyone of your team members should be able to generate listing appointments and then convert those appointments into signed listings. Every day and week this should be everyone’s number one focus. When you list the home all kinds of amazing things happen, and even more opportunities will literally mushroom from each sign in each yard.

See the open house as a listing lead generator, not a chore. Most agents have a wrong view of holding open houses and therefore see it as a waste of time or a chore, or a way to just make the seller happy if their home isn't selling. You and your team should view this event as time to meet the neighbors, pick up listing and buyer leads and set listing and showing appointments during their open houses. My exclusive strategy, "How to Make $50k at your Next Open House," is an amazing methodology to literally generate over $50-75 and even $100,000 from open houses if planned and executed properly. Open houses are the best listing lead generator for agent to increase their listings and buyer inventory as well as intentionally increase their average sales price.

Meet the neighbors for referrals and future business. Intentionally calling and meeting the neighbors and other homeowners in the subdivision or street is a great way to generate 5-6 more listings (and they need to buy a home, too, don't forget). Each lead is like two sales unless they are relocating out of the area. Providing a quick phone call, email or personal door knocking or canvassing the neighborhood has resulted in seven transactions and over $100,000 in agent commissions.

Direct mail postcards, door hangers and CMAs. When talking with neighbors, offer your free price opinion of their home, invite them to the open house and ask them to bring a friend so they can pick their neighbor. This works. Agents who do this light work to make this happen have the most productive sales week and fill their GoldMine Pipeline™ with more leads and their calendars with more appointments and end up listing and selling more, and ultimately doubling their income. It works.

Future business awaits. Where there is one sign, two to three more will show up in the next 3-12 months. We don't need services to tell us who will be moving in the next 3-12 months. We can be the first to communicate with those potential listings (also future buyers) by starting the process early and being proactive and not waiting for someone to call us but rather we communicate with them first. Your agents need clients for the next 3-18 months, when they fill their pipeline with leads that are moving in the future, they will always have business every month. Don't discredit the people who are wanting to move in the future. Your agents need future business. We all do. Cultivate the neighbors and add value. These neighbors will refer business to your agents and then end up becoming clients for months and years to come.

Stay in contact with all the leads and they will turn into listings and sales. Eighty percent of contacts convert after the fifth contact. The 'fortune is in the follow up,' so your team needs to find ways to contact these people via a follow-up campaign and offer free valuable information. Setting them up on a follow-up campaign and calling them is the answer. Even if they seem to not be interested, or don't follow up with you, keep calling and keep reaching out to them. They will materialize into a client. I promise.

Once your agents realize that they shouldn’t just list a home by putting up the sign, putting it in the MLS and then when it sells moving on to the next “buyer or seller lead,” but actually make huge opportunities for themselves with the surrounding neighborhood, this is where more opportunities will begin and they will be adding more qualified listing and buyer leads to their pipeline for the next 3-18 months out. Sometimes, the value of these leads equates to $50,000 to over $100,000 of potential business that all came from one listing. Share this with your team members and download my podcast and my free eBook of my GoldMine Pipeline™ strategy to help your agent sell 5-6 more homes from each listing they list and sell in 2023!

