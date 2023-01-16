With 2022 behind us, real estate professionals are gearing up for a brand-new year. Here are five things you can do now to ensure that you’re positioned for success…no matter the market.

Create an Unwavering Mindset. Everything starts with our psychology. As we lead our teams and consumers through this market, it will be important to pay close attention to the conversations we choose to have. The language we use, and our belief system, will determine whether we find opportunities and solutions or focus on issues we don’t have any control over. Be that visionary for the highest good. Without vision, the people will perish.

Deliver Unseen Value. Entrepreneurs obsess about brand and services. What happens when you choose to be as obsessed with your customer? You start seeing the unseen. How are your clients currently feeling? What is the biggest fear they currently have? What are their goals? What is the biggest concern they have? You must know what your client’s needs are so you can deliver valuable solutions. What you think they need versus what they actually need can be very different.

Revisit Your Numbers. Numbers are facts and the data I’ve always needed to navigate every decision I’ve made in my company. If you’re not measuring, how do you know the actual results? It is the one thing that brings full certainty in what is working and what is not working. Your P&L and your balance sheet are crucial in being able to make decisions, even if they’re hard ones. Become a great money manager so that you can budget correctly and have cash for times like these. In the last two years, I saw a lot of money being made in real estate and a lot of money spent irresponsibly. This can be the one thing that saves your business in this market.

Enhance Your Skillset. While most real estate professionals out there are experiencing uncertainty and fear, use this time to slow down and become a better version of yourself. We all know that top producers play while others relax, so based on your goals and the life you want to create, who do you need to become? What are the skills you need to develop or sharpen?

Refine Your Outreach. No matter what the economy is doing, there are always going to be people buying and selling due to life simply changing. So, guess what? Now we get to go find them. Go wide, spread out and find ways to reach a wider network. Become a massive connector, leader and influencer in your community. Fear is always available, as are opportunity and resilience. Choose the latter.

For more information visit https://nahrep.org/.