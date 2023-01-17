Revive, a pre-sale home renovation solution for sellers, and SOLD.com, an online real estate marketplace and educational resource provider, have announced a partnership. The companies intend that, through this partnership, the 45,000-plus agents in the SOLD.com network will be able to unlock inventory and create move-in-ready homes with $0 due from sellers until closing.

“Home buyers are starting to call the shots in today’s real estate market,” said Michael Alladawi, Revive CEO and founder. “What buyers want now more than anything else is a market-ready home.”

Revive, with products available in all 50 states, offers presale renovation services for homeowners to help maximize their profits from their home sales. Renovations start within seven days; the average completion time is four to six weeks, the company said. Revive believes that when homeowners renovate their homes before selling, they boost their return and sell faster.

“SOLD.com agents can offer homeowners Revive’s unique, end-to-end solution for home renovations, helping agents win more listings and sellers secure a much higher price. SOLD.com helps save time, reduces stress and improves sales outcomes for home sellers,” said Matt Woods, SOLD.com CEO. “We educate and guide sellers to make their best decisions and ensure a better home selling experience. Teaming with Revive by offering its modern solution to get homes market-ready helps us deliver just that.”

“By teaming up with SOLD.com, Revive is getting closer to solving a $300 billion-plus problem.” said Dalip Jaggi, Revive co-founder. “Research shows when home sellers don’t list their homes in move-in-ready condition, they can leave as much as 15 to 20% of potential profits from the home sale.”

When this occurs, hundreds of billions of dollars in additional profits are left on the table. However, according to Revive, their sellers average $186,000 more than the renovation costs and substantially more in higher-cost markets. As a result, agents that work with Revive typically see an increase in their commissions by 22% and win 40% more listings.

Move-in-ready homes are what most Millennials home buyers want, according to research by NAR. NAR’s findings also show that Millennials represent 43% of home buyers, the highest share of any generation.

For more information, visit www.revive.realestate and SOLD.com.