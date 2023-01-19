Michael Urie

Broker

Solid Rock REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Claremore, Oklahoma

https://solidrockrealtors.com

Region served: Northwest Oklahoma

Years in real estate: 23

Number of offices: 7

Number of agents: 176

Tell us about your company’s growth strategy.

Our growth strategy is simple: We focus on the individual growth of our agents. As far as company growth, it comes with individual growth. And the more we grow, the more we’ve been able to gain attention in different communities. As a result, we’ve shifted our focus into those areas as well. We’ve also been blessed to merge with three other companies within the last six years. Through those mergers, we’ve gained excellent servanthood leadership.

What types of learning opportunities does your brokerage offer?

Over the last few years, we’ve invested deeply into our educational programs. Early on in our brokerage, we’d lose agents to other firms due to the training they offered, and it always bothered me. I realized that agents need to know that their brokerage is investing in them, so we shifted ourselves once again. We now have several state-approved educators on staff with ongoing training available for all levels, from new agents to seasoned agents needing to meet their CE requirements.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

No. 1, it’s home. Seriously, it’s the heartland of America. We still get to experience Americana, and it’s a wonderful place to raise our children. The American Dream is easily obtained here in Oklahoma due to the fact that home prices are much less than they are in most of the other regions in the U.S., and jobs are plentiful.

Where are you focusing your marketing efforts this year?

The central focus of our marketing has been unwavering from the beginning. We are a hyperlocal real estate brokerage that’s not only knowledgeable about the area, but we also volunteer, serve and worship here. We don’t answer to stakeholders. We have to look our clients in the eyes while we’re doing a transaction, and we expect them to hold us accountable.

What is your best advice for brokers who may be struggling to run and grow a successful brokerage?

I honestly feel that no matter the size or age of the brokerage, you’re set up for failure if you don’t have clear goals. Goals pull you out of ruts when it’s slow, and they propel you like a rocket when times are good. They keep you on track and focused on what’s really important to you. Plus, agents don’t want to follow someone who doesn’t know where they’re going.

Tell us what it means to be part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

The first thing that comes to mind is “bragging rights.” It was very humbling when I got the call that we were accepted into this amazing network. We have access to thousands of REALTORS® who are like-minded with our strategies, which truly allows us to “keep it local.” We know that when we send a referral, our mutual client is being served by a REALTOR® who is hyperlocal and trained locally, not by someone who is from an entirely different market. It’s a privilege to be associated with LeadingRE, and we love utilizing the different programs and alliances they offer.

