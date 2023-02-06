The Keyes Company has announced a substantial addition to its Boca Raton office with Mizner Grande Realty joining the firm. Led by Broker/Owner Ari Albinder, Mizner Grande has more than 60 agents and generated over $150 million in sales volume in 2022.

“Mizner Grande is a tremendous firm and shares many qualities with the firms we added in 2022 and previous years,” Senior Vice President Steven Reibel said. “We are proud that our core values emphasizing customer service, integrity, family and philanthropy shine through when speaking with the owners of boutique firms that are frequently courted by our competitors.”

Founded in 2001, Mizner Grande stated that it specializes in luxury residential real estate, with a focus on beachfront properties in its home base of Boca Raton and surrounding high-end areas. Its reach expands to Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The firm’s lifetime sales exceed $2.7 billion, a release stated.

Albinder said that has known Joanie Richardson, Keyes’ Boca Raton District Sales Manager, for many years. That relationship, and recent conversations with Keyes CEO Mike Pappas and Reibel, confirmed Albinder’s belief that Keyes would be the ideal long-term partner for Mizner Grande, the company said.

“I have been approached by many different real estate companies over the last few years,” Albinder said. “The local and global network of Keyes is unsurpassed, and its technology is the newest and finest in the real estate industry. We knew that this was the right fit, culture and partner that we have been looking for.”

The Mizner Grande addition comes shortly after Keyes commenced its fourth generation of leadership as it nears a century of operation. Last month, the company announced Christina Pappas was promoted to President, and Mike Pappas remains CEO and is focused on the continued statewide expansion of the firm.

