Are you a new real estate agent looking to make your mark on your new career this year? If so, there are several things you can do right now to ensure that you start off on the right foot.

Here are our top five tips for new real estate agents to get started.

Create an online presence. It’s 2023, which means that if you want to be successful as a real estate agent, it’s essential that you have an online presence. That doesn’t just mean having a website or social media accounts. It also means building relationships with potential clients and industry influencers through those channels. Make sure your webpages are well designed and optimized for SEO, and use social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to engage with potential customers. Brand yourself. It’s important that you establish yourself as an expert in your field. Think about what sets you apart from other agents in your area and then focus on highlighting those qualities on everything from business cards to email signatures and beyond. Develop content that showcases your knowledge of the industry. Network with other professionals. Networking is an essential part of any successful career in real estate, so don’t hesitate to reach out and connect with other professionals in the industry. Attend local events, join professional organizations and make connections at open houses or industry-related functions. The more contacts you have, the better chance you have of finding leads or referrals down the line. Invest in technology. Investing in technology is essential if you want to be competitive as a real estate agent. You need a website with an easy-to-use search tool so potential buyers can easily find homes they are interested in viewing. Invest in tools that will help you stay organized and keep track of client information such as customer relationship management (CRM) or project management software. Invest in coaching and training. Continuing education is critical for success in any industry, but especially for real estate agents who must stay up to date on changing laws and regulations. Take classes or read books/articles about topics like marketing tactics, negotiation strategies, financing options, etc. Finding a real estate coach that you connect with can prove its value many times over.

