CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, has announced UtahRealEstate.com as the latest MLS to join CubiCasa’s growing Partnership Program. Through the program, participating MLSs can unlock unique benefits to strengthen the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app and deliver this tool to customers, the company said.

As one of the largest Multiple Listing Services in the U.S., UtahRealEstate.com serves approximately 20,000 real estate professionals and nearly 96% of the REALTORS® in Utah. In partnering with CubiCasa, UtahRealEstate.com’s property information platform will have access to more property data and the ability to provide agents and homebuyers with a digital asset on their listed properties, the company said. This in turn will help buyers envision the full potential of a home’s layout prior to making a purchase decision. UtahRealEstate.com will also be releasing innovative listing management features that enable the floor plan to become more than just a photo within a listing.

“Working with CubiCasa allows us to provide our agents with an easy-to-use tool to deliver an even better homebuying experience,” said Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com. “In today’s constantly evolving real estate market, it is important that we provide as much data and information on a property as possible, and CubiCasa is empowering our members to do just that.”

Launched in December, CubiCasa explained that its MLS Partnership Program enables members to secure free floor plans from their scans, a discounted rate on optional add-on features, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa. MLSs can also receive trustworthy and digitized property information to help reinforce the MLS as the center of making local real estate markets work effectively.

“In launching this program, we wanted to further empower key industry participants to include digital floor plans on every listing in the U.S.,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “The addition of UtahRealEstate.com underscores the success and momentum we are seeing for digital floor plans within MLS organizations across the country, and we look forward to playing an integral role in providing a better experience for agents and buyers across Utah.”

The company said that to help better highlight floor plans that are added to listings, UtahRealEstate.com will be developing a new media upload tool for their MLS system specifically for uploading floor plans to listings. This new tool will clearly distinguish floor plans from other media (photos, tours, etc.), which UtahRealEstate.com believes will give agents and their clients the means to better understand the layout of a home before physically visiting the location.

Along with UtahRealEstate.com, CubiCasa recently announced PrimeMLS, Georgia MLS and New Mexico MLS as early participants in the Partnership Program. Following its free product launch in August, CubiCasa also announced record adoption of digital floor plans, with a 455% increase in user signups year-over-year (YoY) and a 98% increase in new U.S. real estate scans, they said.

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about CubiCasa’s free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/.