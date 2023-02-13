The news about the state of real estate can feel daunting, but it’s not all bad. For those agents who are passionate about real estate and are willing to do what it takes to succeed, there are bountiful opportunities. Working with an experienced real estate coach will give you the tools to help accelerate that success. The right coach will help you become the “pro” that your clients need and will come to rely on.

Key benefits of working with a coach

Using a Proven System to Get Results. In this fast-paced and changing market, you need a step-by-step action plan that will result in more referrals, more deals and more income. To do so, you need to work with a company that has proven systems that have worked for thousands of others.

The days of houses selling the moment they hit the market are over. Agents will need to sharpen their soft skills, such as pricing houses right, negotiating and overcoming objections. They will need these to guide nervous buyers, as well as sellers who are experiencing remorse for waiting to sell.

Goal setting. Your real estate coach will help you map out realistic, attainable short- and long-term goals. They will come up with a strategic plan to make sure you are hitting benchmarks on your way to reaching those goals.

Accountability. A great real estate coach will be a “cheerleader” for you, but also serve as an accountability partner. They won’t let you procrastinate when it comes to the hard or uncomfortable work required. That’s because they know that success is on the other side of all that hard work.

Nurturing relationships. Relationships are critical to real estate success. Buying or selling a home is one of the most emotional and expensive transactions most people will ever make. Staying in contact with your clients, caring for them as people (and not just transactions) and becoming part of your community will be more important than ever. Your coach can offer suggestions on how to nurture your relationships with your clients and sphere of influence.

Lead generation. At Buffini & Company, we believe in the mantra “Work by Referral.” Instead of wasting time buying leads or cold-calling, we stress building your database with leads gained from those you know. Your Buffini & Company real estate coach will share techniques on this method and help you find those hidden leads you are overlooking in your sphere.

Access to additional resources. Working with an experienced coach, especially one who has worked through every type of real estate market, will let you tap into that expertise.

When you work with a coach that has a great company backing them, you also have access to that company’s additional resources. Your coach will introduce you to services such as educational training, marketing support and advice from top-line industry experts.

For over 26 years, Buffini & Company has trained real estate agents through every type of market. Our coaches will help you with strategic advice, resources and support every step of the way. Let us help you accelerate your career and your life. For more information and to book a free consultation, visit https://buffiniandcompany.com/bc.