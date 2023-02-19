Nothing is worse than stale marketing, especially when the entire real estate industry is looking for new ways to capture consumers’ attention. In this competitive environment, standing out is paramount to reeling in more business.

While tried and true tactics will always have their place in the agent marketing repertoire, it never hurts to incorporate something new that can help get your name or listings in front of a wider audience.

Here are four modern strategies you should look into that can spruce up your marketing this year.

Lean into video content

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, you should already know the importance of video to your marketing playbook. Creating, posting and promoting your brand should lean heavily on video because of its utility and versatility. Get creative with your video content this year, from weekly or monthly market updates and personalized client check-ins to shooting neighborhood profile videos and hosting live informational sessions online.

Embrace your inner influencer

Social media continues to be an invaluable tool with a lot more runway when it comes to marketing yourself and your listings. After all, studies suggest that there are roughly 4.62 billion active social media users worldwide. Put another way; there are still plenty of opportunities to make a great first impression on many people. Develop a content strategy highlighting your unique qualities and your expertise in real estate. Host live social media events where folks can call in with questions. Shoot creative content of you touring one of your listings, enjoying coffee on its spacious deck as the sun rises, or enjoying the open concept. Be sure to have fun with whatever you do and show your audience who you are.

Embrace the virtual world

For a good reason, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) are growing among folks in the real estate industry. With VR, potential buyers can take a virtual property tour, which is especially useful for out-of-town buyers. On the other hand, AR is being used by different companies to help consumers visualize something new over the top of the existing world itself. A prime example is systems that can remove or add furniture in listing photos to show consumers the possibilities for what could be their new home.

Try podcasting

Most agents would agree that positioning themselves as local experts in their respective markets is paramount to attracting leads. Creating or being featured on podcasts is a great way to accomplish that goal because it allows you to showcase your knowledge and expertise in the industry and your market. It can also help you build connections with colleagues, peers and vendors if you feature them as guests on your show. You can start your own podcast or be a guest on existing podcasts in your industry. Check out RISMedia’s Real Edge podcast to explore all the different featured guests and topics we have covered!