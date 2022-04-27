A recent study found that there are 4.62 billion active social media users in the world, making digital marketing essential to your success. The real estate industry, like many others, thrives off connections and relationships, and in an increasingly digital world, agents need to find new ways to establish themselves and their businesses. And that’s where social media marketing steps in.

While 54% of agents surveyed in a recent National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) poll said the main reason for social media use in their business was because they are expected to have a presence online, social media marketing is one of the best ways to tell your story and support growth as a real estate professional. As one of the most powerful sales tools for generating qualified leads, social media marketing is one of the greatest investments an agent can make in their career. Not sure where to start? Video marketing should be at the top of your to-do list.

Why Video?

Video marketing is one of the easiest ways to connect with your followers, allowing you to tell your brand story with authenticity to help your business stand out. Video marketing is also incredibly flexible, creating assets that can be repurposed across all your platforms or transformed into additional pieces of content for reuse. And perhaps most importantly, social media algorithms love video content, generating increased engagement for your business.

Video best practices

Whether you partner with a professional videographer or prefer the DIY route, there are a few best practices to keep in mind when creating video content for your business.

Keep it punchy. Much like chart-topping pop hits that tend to hover around the three minute mark, brevity is encouraged. Of course, this varies for each platform, but when working on longer-form videos three to five minutes should be enough.

Think of accessibility. Many choose to watch their video content with no sound or otherwise require captioning to enjoy content, so be sure to always include grammatically correct captions.

Getting started

Consider adding these types of videos to your content roster:

Customized communications, like client process and update videos, are a stellar way to make your mark when working with buyers and sellers. They add some wow factor to the standard update email or text, and offer a more personalized way to keep your clients in the know when it comes to their transaction.

Walk-through and listing videos are a great way to connect with potential clients; in fact, studies have found that listings with videos get 403% more inquiries. Professional listing videos are always going to be the gold standard for any listing, but walk-through videos can be as casual as an Instagram post—think Stories or Reels for short format and Video for longer tours. Want to take your video game to the next level? Incorporate drone property videos for a bird’s eye view.

Testimonial videos are a fantastic way to offer potential clients a deeper understanding of your brand. You may also want to consider adding some educational content, like transaction tips and industry updates or neighborhood videos to your roster. These types of videos will help establish yourself as a true market professional, and allow you to showcase your skills and community insight so your business can really shine.

Whether you’re looking for a complete social media shakeup or just a few new ways to help your business stand out, video marketing offers a strong return on investment in your growth. Make your business the star in 2022 with a simple lights, camera and action!