Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich, Rhode Island has announced that Rachel Jones has joined its brokerage as a global real estate advisor, where she specializes in new construction, historic properties, and clients relocating. Jones, who received her real estate license in 2016, joins Engel & Völkers from the RE/MAX Collection. A member of the Greater Providence Board of REALTORS®, she is licensed in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

“Rachel has demonstrated a consistent pattern of growth, despite challenging real estate markets,” says Emilio DiSpirito, co-owner of Engel & Völkers. “Rachel is a leader not only in real estate sales, but in our community as well. We are thrilled to have Rachel join us at Engel & Völkers and we look forward to assisting her with the support, marketing, and continued training that she is eager to take part in.”

A Rhode Island native, Jones specializes in both new construction and historic homes. She has helped several clients buy and build within complexes including Camden Woods in Cranston, the Preserve at Handy Pond in Lincoln, and a new construction in Woonsocket.

According to the company, Jones has received numerous accolades and certifications in work. She holds the Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) and Real Estate Investing (REI) certifications from NAR. She received the Diamond Sales Award by the Northern Rhode Island Board of REALTORS® from 2016- 2019. She received the Platinum Plus Sales Award by the Greater Providence Board of REALTORS® for sales exceeding $20 million from 2020-2022. She was also an Excellence in Real Estate honoree by Rhode Island Monthly in 2020 and a Best of Zillow award winner.

“I take great pride in being a lifelong Rhode Islander,” said Rachel. “I enjoy the opportunity to educate my clients about all the wonderful things that our great state has to offer!”

For more information, visit https://www.engelvoelkers.com/en/.