United Real Estate franchise owners Winston Velpula and Brenda Daly have announced they are expanding the brand to Charleston, South Carolina. Their brokerage, United Real Estate | Charleston, offers training, technology resources and brokerage support without charging a commission split, a release noted

“The tools and training we offer create better transaction experiences for buyers and sellers,” stated Velpula. “Our agents can leverage cutting-edge technology to market properties, communicate with clients and conduct business virtually. They also have access to skill development training on a variety of topics.”

When explaining why they chose Charleston, Velpula and Daly pointed to the city’s economy and population. Charleston maintains a metro population of 800,000 and an income per capita 4% higher than the national average; the company described these conditions as almost, “recession-proof.”

“Charleston is internationally recognized for its beauty, culture, historic charm and architecture,” explained Daly. “The lifestyle afforded here is one of the best in the country. Our economy is supported by the Port of Charleston, one of the largest in the country, and other major employers, such as Boeing and Volvo. The high-paying jobs lead to a vibrant real estate market. We anticipate demand for housing to remain healthy.”

