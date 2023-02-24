OriginPoint, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate Inc. and Compass, has announced the appointment of four new divisional managers to oversee sales across the country.

The recently promoted managers include Anita Pereda who oversees the Northwest division, Joe Kolesar in the Central division, John McGinty in the Eastern division, and Komron Tarkeshian in the Southwest, the company stated.

“I am thrilled to have such talented leaders on our team,” said James Elliott, OriginPoint president and managing officer. “Anita, Joe, John and Komron have been tremendous assets to our company and I look forward to working closely with them in their expanded roles as we continue to build OriginPoint into one of the nation’s top mortgage lenders.”

According to the company, Anita Pereda has been working in the mortgage business in Northern California for more than 17 years. She loves that the work loan officers do changes people’s lives for the better and sets them up to have an amazing future, she said.

“At a time when most of the industry is contracting, it is incredibly exciting to be part of a company that is so highly focused on growth and expansion,” said Pereda. “I’m honored to be part of the Divisional team with my colleagues and look forward to a very successful 2023.”

Joe Kolesar has been working in the mortgage industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the past ten years. According to Kolesar, the most important thing he can do for his team is to be responsive, clear and quick to help them take advantage of opportunities that require an incredible level of speed and accuracy.

“It has been an amazing journey growing our OriginPoint family,” said Kolesar. “We partnered with the right people and truly helped one another grow as we navigated as one team and one family through the rough waters of 2022 to build the best mortgage family throughout the U.S. I am truly honored and excited to be part of the OriginPoint Divisional team and for our journey into 2023.”

John McGinty has been working in the mortgage industry for more than 25 years. In his new role of SVP, divisional manager, he is provided with the opportunity to use everything he has learned throughout his career and combine it with the best tools and talent in the business at OriginPoint.

“I look forward to completing this mortgage sales build out by adding elite production teams to support our partners in all critical markets in the Eastern U.S.,” said McGinty.

Komron Tarkeshian has worked in Southern California as a lender at a major bank for more than a dozen years. It was a tremendous experience that taught him not only about the finance industry, but also how important it is to be a strong leader. He is very proud of being able to make a real, positive difference with the company, he said.

“I look forward to helping us grow into new markets and serving our team as they build deeper roots with their partners,” said Tarkeshian. “The sky is the limit for OriginPoint!”

According to a release: OriginPoint Mortgage offers a truly industry-changing approach to mortgage lending by bringing together two technology-driven companies—Compass and Guaranteed Rate—that are passionate about a better lending experience for their clients. In addition to its amazing technology platform, OriginPoint offers incredible product depth, best-in-class processing and underwriting teams, competitive rates, and a culture of empowerment for originators.

