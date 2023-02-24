Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.

Real estate transactions rely on an objective appraisal to determine a home’s market value, but evidence suggests there’s potential for racial bias in the appraisal process. In this latest Window to the Law from NAR, learn more about the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity action plan to eliminate racial and ethnic bias in home valuations, and find tips to ensure an impartial appraisal.

