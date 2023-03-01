Chart your path

In a saturated market of real estate professionals, it’s crucial to find your niche and stand out from the crowd. If you are a fairly new agent, you might be unsure about where to start.

The Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) is NAR’s home for exceptional education. Consider the Learning Pathways as your compass for the journey ahead. Whether it’s sustainability, marketing, or other pathways, there is a track for you.

In the Real Estate Foundations Pathway, the first recommended course is the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation course. ABR® designees advocate for homebuyers, and are recognized as distinguished agents in the industry. The designation program establishes a foundation of training, skills, and resources to help real estate professionals succeed as a buyer’s representative.

Choose the Skill Advancement Pathway, and you’ll see the Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification course. Homebuyers and sellers need a real estate professional who is proficient in pricing properties now more than ever.

Pack your bag

Real estate is a non-stop hustle regardless of which stage you’re at in your career. To newcomers, there’s a seemingly endless amount of information to absorb.

If you only have a few spare minutes each day, CRD has concise (and portable) options for you.

Stopped at a crosswalk waiting for a never-ending freight train? Press play on one of 100+ microcourses, ranging from seven to 21 minutes in length.

Stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic? Listen to an episode of our award-winning podcast.

Discover your adventure

Sometimes a slight detour can help you appreciate the path that you’re on.

I can’t help but think about the movie “Center Stage.” Jody is desperately trying to refine her technique as a student at the American Ballet Academy. On a whim, she rebelliously signs up for a jazz class at Broadway Dance Center and nails the choreography. I don’t want to ruin the movie for you, if you haven’t seen it, but that single class was a reset button which led to an amazing opportunity at the end of the movie.

The significance of this 2000 teen movie reference is that you don’t have to follow anyone else’s path but your own. To quote my favorite song from the movie (“We’re Dancing” by P.Y.T.): “Take a chance and do what you feel; you’re a force, they cannot live without it; you got to break the chain…”

If you’re craving change, it can be helpful to seek out some inspiration. Get out in your community and volunteer, or maybe sign up for that pickleball class you’ve been thinking about for years. Give back, get some exercise, and meet new people. Wins all around.

At the end of the day, your career is what you make of it. Use CRD’s resources as your guide on the journey to greatness – provide clients with your knowledge of the industry and market area. Invest in yourself by advancing your education.

The Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) is NAR’s home for exceptional education. With designations and certifications, learning pathways, over 100 microcourses, and an award-winning podcast, there is a learning experience for every real estate professional.

For more information, visit https://crd.realtor/.