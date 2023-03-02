Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty will host its next Mega Open House Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, 2023.

The Mega Open House is a regular event for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. Since 2017, the company has hosted these weekend events throughout the year. The most recent Mega Open House was last held on February 11-12, 2023.

This upcoming weekend will feature open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. These listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices and styles, across the markets that BHHS FNR serves in Northeast Florida. The Mega Open House will also include virtual open houses on social media to ensure maximum reach and engagement.

Everyone is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend.

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page and Instagram to view the homes virtually during the event.

For more information, visit https://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/.