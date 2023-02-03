Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced it will host its popular Mega Open House Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, February 11-12, 2023.

The Mega Open House Weekend features open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. These listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods in Northeast Florida. In addition to the in-person open houses, the Mega Open House event features virtual open houses on social media to ensure maximum reach and engagement, the company said.

The Mega Open House is a regular event for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. Since 2017, the company has hosted these weekend events throughout the year. The most recent mega open house was last held on January 14-15, 2023. Watch this space for additional dates for BHHS FNR mega open houses throughout 2023.

The public is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend.

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook page and Instagram to view the homes virtually during the event.

For more information, visit https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/.