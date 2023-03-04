While 2022 is in the rearview mirror, challenges like inventory shortage and interest-rate increases haven’t gone away. In honor of Women’s History Month, we asked a few of our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers this question:

“It’s a tough market out there. What are you doing to instill optimism among your teams?”

Here’s what these distinguished female leaders had to say.

LUMINARIES

Christy Budnick

CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

“It’s a professional’s market right now. Agents who are committed to their career, to learning and evolving, and to focusing on their client’s needs will thrive. Creating opportunities to get nose to nose and toes to toes with clients in order to educate them on the reality of the local market versus the fear that the national news is generating is key.”

CRUSADERS

Joan Docktor

President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

“We are telling our team that the basics are very important. Prospecting for listings is critical and keeping in touch with their sphere of influence is as important as ever. We know that there are fewer buyers and sellers, and so our agents must be prepared to give it their all. Consumers need a trusted advisor who is a true professional; there is a flight to quality and our agents are there to fulfill that role. Finally, we tell our team that we are optimistic about the real estate market, and we know they will thrive in 2023 and beyond.”

CRUSADERS

Julia Lashay Israel

Head of Inclusion and Belonging, Keller Williams Realty International

“In tough or uncertain times, it is a good idea to spend some time reconnecting with your people to strengthen relationships. It is also a good time to revisit your mission and remind everyone who you are, what you do, and why you do it. You can also remind everyone of past wins and celebrate the small ones as you move forward to better days. The good thing about tough times is that they don’t always last.”

ACHIEVERS

Kate Reisinger

Executive Vice President, Member Services, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

“As the market settles and recalibrates, I believe there is real opportunity for those who adapt their expertise to address market realities. As a service-oriented organization, what our brokers and agents need now may be very different from what they needed in the frenzied market of the last couple of years. I remind my team that identifying and addressing these needs is how we deliver real value to our members, which is incredibly gratifying and allows us to do what we do best. No matter what your role within the industry, a shifting market creates an environment for innovation.”

