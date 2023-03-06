With so many changes in the real estate market over the past year, it is only natural for would-be buyers and sellers to be a bit nervous. The newer agents on your team may be feeling that as well and it might make them consider leaving the industry. As a team leader, this is where you step in to be the calm and confident professional and provide the steadying presence that your agents need now more than ever. When you set a great example by showing (and not just telling) your agents that you have their backs, they will feel more confident while navigating uncharted waters and come out stronger and more successful.

Review your team’s goals

Now is a great time to review your team’s overall goals and business strategy. Take a hard look and answer honestly, “What is working and what is not?” Meet with your team members one-on-one to assess how they are doing and how they are feeling. Talk to them about their concerns and ask what additional support they may need from you. Get back to them promptly with an action plan.

Consider extra training

If your agents are feeling unsure of what to do or are discouraged, consider signing them up for Buffini & Company’s 100 Days to Greatness® course.

This course helps agents build strong solid business foundations and can be done as a team as well as individually. It is full of resources including videos, dialogues and practical strategies to help prepare agents for any kind of situation. Even seasoned agents will benefit from this course as they get a refresher on critical soft skills like negotiating and overcoming buyer objections. (Another incentive to join? Agents who have taken this course average seven transactions and $75,500 in income in the first 100 days after completing the course!)

Strengthen Your Own Leadership Skills

Every great leader needs to keep their skills fresh and up to date. Like their team members, they can also benefit from inspiring training and coaching. Seek an experienced coach who will help you adapt to the challenges of the current market so that you will be positioned to be the strong leader your team needs.

When you commit to training for your team and/or coaching for yourself, you send a powerful message to your team that you have their backs. You are letting them know that you believe in them and their value as a team member and are committed to helping them reach their goals.

