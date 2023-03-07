Lyndal Balliet and Bonnie Beddall are the new co-broker/owners of RE/MAX Metro Realty, Inc. and RE/MAX Eastside Brokers, Inc., respectively. The brokerages, commonly referred to as RE/MAX Metro | Eastside, were formerly owned and operated by Graham Young and David Milot. Milot’s passing initiated the change in ownership.

Balliet and Beddall have been in the real estate industry for the last two decades. Balliet started her career in 1996 as a real estate broker, then as an office manager and luxury marketing manager prior. She joined RE/MAX Metro | Eastside in 2010. Beddall, a former airline pilot, earned her real estate license in 2001 after the September 11 attacks and joined RE/MAX Metro in 2002.

Balliet and Beddall both have “deep respect” for RE/MAX Metro | Eastside, its agents, and the history and culture that Young and Milot built, the company said. They are stewards for keeping the legacy alive while building a new future.

“The path toward ownership after the tragic and sudden loss of David Milot led us to appreciate even more all of our colleagues and friends we have made at RE/MAX Metro | Eastside over the years,” shares Beddall. “These are people we deeply care about and want to continue to have in our life, to see them grow, and to grow the company even further with and lead them into the future. We have a wonderful culture of professionalism, learning, and collaboration to carry with us into the future that will continue to attract the brightest minds in real estate today.”

