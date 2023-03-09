When a real estate professional with more than four decades of experience talks, people best listen. Richard Haggerty has seen buying and selling cycles reach highs and lows many times, and he’s optimistic for 2023.

Haggerty, a longtime CEO of New York’s Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc. and the new CEO of OneKey® MLS, sat for an interview with RISMedia during the National Association of REALTORS® conference and expo late last year in Orlando, Florida. He discussed the need for more affordable housing locally and nationwide, as well as delving into mortgage rates, the state of the industry and how establishing relationships are the key to success in all aspects of the business.

Interview Highlights:

0:11 – Haggerty talks about how 2022 was a strong year for real estate sales in his New York area market

0:59 – Recalling his start in the industry 40-plus years ago, and how his career progressed

1:55 – The challenges of affordable housing locally and nationwide

3:38 – Why incentives for builders are needed to create more affordable housing

4:42 – Haggerty’s new position as CEO of OneKey® MLS explained

6:01 – Thoughts on mortgage rates, and where they may or may not go in the near future

7:39 – How the real estate industry has grown over the years, especially technologically

Links:

OneKey® MLS

Twitter

Facebook

About Richard Haggerty:

Richard Haggerty has worked in the real estate industry for over 35 years. During that time, he has been active and involved in both Association and MLS Business. He served previously as chief strategic growth officer of OneKey® MLS and as CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc (HGAR). He has also served as CEO of the Hudson Gateway MLS, the second-largest MLS in New York State, which merged with the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island to form OneKey® MLS.