Are pre-listing home inspections still a good idea? The short answer is “Yes.” Shifting market conditions create real challenges and opportunities on both sides of the transaction. But in most instances homes that have had a pre-listing inspection sell for more.

It’s to the seller’s advantage to fully understand the home before listing, and it’s also the perfect opportunity to make recommended repairs should they choose to. Homes in better condition usually command a better price. Having a detailed understanding of their home’s condition will help sellers feel confident that they’re getting the best price for their home, which of course reflects well on you. And by having an up-to-date pre-listing inspection in hand to share with potential buyers, you can keep the transaction moving and get to closing faster.

A pre-listing inspection also creates buyer trust through transparency about the home’s condition, avoiding surprises down the road. This information is invaluable when it comes to putting together an offer. A buyer who’s confident about the home and its condition will feel more comfortable offering more money. A comprehensive pre-listing inspection can help you and your clients make it a win-win all around.

