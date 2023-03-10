As we near the end of the first quarter for 2023, you may find your momentum slipping a bit, especially as the market continues to shift. This is a great time to stop, reflect and reassess where you are. Take time to review what has and has not worked over the past few months. This will give you a clearer picture of what you may need to adjust and do differently. And, sometimes seeing just how much you have accomplished, can give you the impetus to keep going.



1. Set the right goals



It’s not enough to set goals; you need to set the right ones. Goals need to be big enough to excite you and the end result needs to be a big enough reward.



Often our goals are big enough but the steps to reach them feel too overwhelming when you are only looking at the end result. It’s great to have long-range plans, such as for 10 years, but breaking them down into smaller ranges like 3-5 years or even 10 days makes those goals feel more attainable. It keeps you from feeling overwhelmed but also lets you celebrate and gives you a sense of pride when you do reach those benchmarks.



2. Get support and accountability



Every great athlete has a great coach who explains, guides and ultimately holds the athlete accountable. A real estate business coach operates the same way. They use their years of experience and resources to help you focus and concentrate on the things that they know will work for you. A great coach works with you to recognize and lean into your natural strengths instead of trying to fit you into a box that doesn’t suit your personality.



A coach also offers support when you are struggling to stay motivated or have hit a plateau. They will identify and strategize ways that you can keep moving in the right direction. With the help of your coach, you may even find you want to totally change your goals. That’s okay! Because that change might be just what you need to really move forward with passion and conviction.



3. Identify and grow your database



It’s been estimated that we all have around 250 people in our lives we have some sort of connection to, whether it is personal or business. All of these people should be in your database and qualified as to how important they are to your overall business. (For example, a previous client who then gave you three referrals would be an “A+” while another who has a relative who is an agent would be a “D” because of that relationship.)



Your real estate coach will help you identify and categorize contacts in your database so you can then know who to spend the most time nurturing. They will also work with you to create a strategic plan to reach those clients through calls, handwritten notes and in-person meetings. Using a great customer relationship management system (CRM) can easily and effectively help you with this process.



We all have what it takes to succeed but sometimes we just need a different perspective to help us see clearly. At Buffini & Company, we’ve got you!



To learn more about how a coach can help you reach the goals that matter to you, grow your business and make more money, even in a shifting market, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/bc.