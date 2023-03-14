Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of NAR, has announced the acceptance of seven companies to the 2023 REACH UK program. RISMedia has previously covered the launch of this program.

Now entering its third year in the UK, the program continues to build on the partnership with UK firm Propertymark. REACH UK is designed to help technology companies scale their growth and create lasting impact across multiple real estate verticals worldwide.

“We are excited to welcome these innovators to our global portfolio, which has grown to more than 200 companies,” said Tyler Thompson, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “These companies offer an impressive range of diverse solutions that address the most pressing challenges of the real estate industry, from energy savings to housing affordability. We are excited about the growth 2023 will bring for these entrepreneurs and their respective technologies.”

The companies selected for the 2023 REACH UK program were handpicked for their technologies and potential to impact the industry. These businesses provide technology serving a diverse range of market segments, helping real estate professionals to become more efficient, enhance business capabilities through the use of data, and address key challenges facing global markets such as housing affordability and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, Second Century said.

The seven companies selected for the 2023 REACH UK program include:

Tweaq: Data-driven solutions for commercial portfolio owners and operators helping to make buildings safer and smarter by reducing cross contamination at points of entry and decreasing capital expenditure through actionable insights.

CrowdToLive: Debt free, home financing solution, solving housing affordability challenges via connecting home buyers with investors in a shared ownership structure.

Bisly: Intelligent building solution helping to reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption for residential, commercial and hospitality sectors.

Hococo: Tenant experience and operations SaaS solution for residential property owners and operators helping to improve net operating income and create vibrant communities.

Grand Bequest: B Corp certified, circular economy platform helping local communities, councils, and lenders to redevelop and put vacant and underutilized buildings back into use.

Verv: Intelligent solutions helping asset managers to reduce CO2 emissions and save up to 30% in operating costs by eradicating energy waste in air conditioning, heat pumps and other equipment.

Yuno: SaaS solution helping private rented sector stakeholders to navigate complex localized legislation, reduce risk and drive growth.

“Working with REACH UK gives us an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of digital innovation in the property industry,” said Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark. “We are able to feed in what professionals need, and our agents get to see the latest solutions coming through that will change the way they work.”

REACH UK will offer its 2023 program participants a robust curriculum, including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.scv.vc/.