NAR PULSE—Get the NAR+Photofy app to access NEW holiday and “That’s Who We R” campaign assets to share on your social media accounts. Download the free Photofy app today and share with your team!

Visit Fairhaven Today!

Have your agents experienced Fairhaven yet? Fairhaven is a town every REALTOR® should visit. Have your agents work against the clock to sell homes, while confronting discrimination in the homebuying process. Be an advocate for fair housing and commit to combating discrimination in real estate. Check out fairhaven.realtor today.

What Does It Mean to Win a Good Neighbor Award?

Good publicity is good for business, and you can’t get much better publicity than a Good Neighbor Award win. Encourage agents that do extraordinary volunteer work to apply! Not only will they receive $10,000 if they win, but they will also get major media coverage—putting them and your business in the spotlight! Learn more and apply by April 19th.