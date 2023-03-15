In March, when many members are preparing tax returns, it’s a good time to think about how to manage your business costs effectively. As part of the National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) commitment to helping members succeed financially, in business and in life, our Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness provides a unique interactive online platform designed to meet the specific financial planning needs of REALTORS®.

From budgeting to investing to retiring, the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness provides resources aimed at helping REALTORS® proactively manage their financial health to create stability in the present and security for their future—no matter their level of professional expertise or career stage.

By visiting https://FinancialWellness.realtor, you and your agents can assess your current financial profile, receive personalized financial planning goals, practice financial planning decisions in a risk-free way and explore a robust library of resources. The Center’s platform is user-friendly and intuitive with clear pathways and customizable templates. Topics include wellness essentials, budgeting and finance, credit and debt, taxes, real estate investing, retirement and succession planning, insurance and a wide range of tools, calculators and free webinars.

What brokers are saying

Moses Hall, owner and managing broker, MoHall Commercial & Urban Development, says the Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness and the tools offered are “phenomenal to use and very beneficial to me from a budgeting, tax and retirement standpoint.” He also finds that the platform “really preps newer agents to completely understand how to prepare for their journey and career in real estate.”

Susan Nicolson, broker/owner, Sun Cactus and Pine Realty, appreciates many of the features, including the ease of navigation. “You don’t have to be an accounting major or CPA to figure out anything on this website,” she explains. “It’s really broken down in layman’s terms specific for our industry.” Nicolson also turns to the platform for guidance on taxes and retirement. “I know that NAR has my back, and if there is something I need to know in my industry in the tax section, it’s going to be there. The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is also helping me realize I have a book of business that’s worth money to someone, so that’s a marketable asset for me at the end of my career,” she adds.

Additional Financial Resources

Credit Management & Awareness Webinar

Wed., March 22 at 1 p.m. CT

Nic Daniels and Brian Wiley will discuss essential steps to build and maintain credit, factors that affect credit, what to tackle first to improve scores and how to leverage credit to your advantage.

Financial Wellness Roadmap

This helpful tool gives your agents a step-by-step guide to begin their financial journey and navigate the path to success, starting with the Financial Wellness Assessment that provides personalized recommended goals. Use it for onboarding, or bring it to your next team meeting for all your agents to benefit.

Financial Wellness Personal & Business Audits

Another onboarding tool, these 60-second financial wellness checks are aimed at newer agents, but could be helpful for any REALTOR®. Responses to the audit tool help agents identify lapses in their plan and pinpoint resources that will help them hone their financial literacy.

The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is one of many brokerage engagement programs in place to help you and your agents maximize wealth and achieve your retirement goals. Take advantage of this valuable resource included with your membership and encourage your agents to do the same. Tell your team to log in to https://FinancialWellness.realtor to start their financial wellness journey and set themselves up for future success.

Mark Your Calendar

Don’t miss the upcoming broker-focused webinar:

Financial Conversations to Have With Your Agents

Wed., July 26 at 1:00 p.m. CT