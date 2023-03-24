Regular maintenance and gentle use can increase the longevity of your household fixtures; savvy homeowners understand this, and their extra care can mean real savings over their time in the home.

Unfortunately, all fixtures in your home have a general lifespan and will need to be replaced or repaired eventually. Saving for these replacements can be important, but many homeowners don’t realize that their fixtures were in need of a replacement until it’s too late. To adequately plan your home repairs, understanding the general longevity of each home fixture is key. This list (with timelines provided based on HUD’s general recommendations) can help.

Roofs

Your roof is one of the most expensive fixtures of the most important parts of your home. A roof replacement can cost a pretty penny, so be sure you are performing regular maintenance and having a professional tend to your roof regularly. This will ensure that your roof truly lasts its full life span. Unfortunately, roofs will need to be replaced. Your replacement timeline is based on your roof materials. Here is how long your roof should last:

Composition Shingles: 12-20 years

Asphalt Shingles: 15-30 years

Wood Shingles: 20-25 years

Rubber Roofs: 30-50 years

Metal Roofs: 50-75 years

Solar Panels

Keep in mind that technology may outpace your solar panels, and replacement may be based on the general lifespan or the need to upgrade. Most solar panels will last 20 to 30 years.

Interior:

Water Heaters

Your water heater should last around 10 years for traditional models, while tankless water heaters can last around 20 years.

Carpeting

Your carpeting’s longevity is largely dependent on its daily use. For families, expect it to last around 5 years. For elderly occupants or infrequently used rooms, expect it to last around 7 years. However, many manufacturers say that carpeting will last closer to 10 years with proper care; limiting your wear and tear on the carpet can certainly increase its longevity.

Interior Paint

You can expect interior paint to last as long as 10 to 15 years based on manufacturer specifications, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t last quite that long. HUD suggests that interior paint will likely last only 5-7 years for enamel and less for flat paint.

Refrigerator

Regular maintenance can keep your fridge running longer and more efficiently. However, you should expect to replace your refrigerator after 10 years.