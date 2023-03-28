RE/MAX 360 Real Estate, operating in Coral Gables and Miami, Florida, has announced the company has been awarded for exceeding $200 million in sales volume in commercial and residential sales by RE/MAX LLC. The company is led by two CCIM designated members, Agustin Duarte, CCIM, and Billy Planes, CCIM.

The CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation is awarded to professionals who have completed extensive coursework and demonstrated high expertise in commercial real estate, a press release noted. With two CCIM-designated members at the helm, RE/MAX 360 has a deep understanding of the commercial real estate market and is well-equipped to help clients navigate the complexities of buying and selling commercial properties, the company said.

The award for exceeding $200 million in sales volume is a major milestone for RE/MAX 360, the company says. As they continue to grow and expand their business, the company says it remains committed to building long-term relationships with their clients and providing value at every stage of the real estate life cycle.

For more information, visit https://www.360miamirealestate.com/.