Above: From left, Kathy Sampson and Kyle Morris

F.C. Tucker Company, a LeadingRE company, has announced that it has awarded Kathy Sampson, F.C. Tucker’s Corporate Controller, and Kyle Morris, a REALTOR® with F.C. Tucker’s Carmel office, with its two highest honors. Sampson received the Tucker Senior Award, recognizing those who exemplify the high standards and time-honored traditions initiated by the company’s founder, Fred C. Tucker Sr. Morris received the Bud Tucker Volunteer of the Year Award, the organization’s highest honor for volunteerism, the company said.

Sampson has been with the F.C. Tucker Company since 1995 during which she has seen the company through all aspects of the business, including the partnership with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, while always putting the needs of agents first, the company said.

Morris, the Bud Tucker Volunteer of the Year Award recipient, has built his successful real estate career with a focus on hope, resiliency and recovery. Six years ago, Morris was homeless and working to rebuild his life. Since then, he has built a thriving business on the pillars of his recovery from substance abuse disorder and uses his platform to help others struggling with similar challenges, the company said. Morris’ teammates, contractors–and many of his clients–share in his recovery journey. He has sponsored more than 85 people in recovery programs, walking alongside them every step on their journey, and volunteers at Dove Recovery House for Women, Recovery Centers of America, and Women’s Sober Living of Hamilton County. He speaks through various advocacy programs and has even presented at the Indiana Statehouse, a release noted.

“I can’t say enough about the inspiration and dedication Kathy and Kyle bring to F.C. Tucker, the real estate industry and those in our community,” said Jim Litten, CEO of F.C. Tucker Company. “Kathy dedicates herself to providing our agents with the resources they need to succeed and to ensuring F.C. Tucker is a thriving organization. Kyle’s passion for supporting and lifting up those in need in our community is an inspiration to all of us. I am honored to have both of these leaders in the Tucker family.”



For more information, visit talktotucker.com.