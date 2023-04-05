Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has turned their Mega Open House weekend into a regular event. The brokerage has announced that the next one will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16.

The Mega Open House Weekend features open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida. Along with the in-person open houses, the Mega Open House event features virtual open houses on social media

In Northeast Florida, new listings are up 8% over a year ago, and up 4% month-over-month. Pending sales are up 10% month-over-month. While increased listings provided buyers with more inventory to shop, it is still a seller’s market with a 3.4-month supply of homes. According to NAR, mid-April is the best time to put a home on the market.

“We have seen a significant increase in active inventory from a year ago,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King. “If buying or selling a home is your goal, it’s essential to understand today’s housing market and work with industry experts. Our Forever Agents can provide you with the best information and guidance about today’s market.”

For more information, visit https://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/.