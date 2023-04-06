The REALTORS® Relief Foundation announced that more than $1.6 million in total disaster relief aid was made available to REALTOR® associations in Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas and Oklahoma after tornadoes recently devastated multiple communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the country. Funds will be made available to the public to assist with disaster victims’ housing payments as relief and recovery efforts continue.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by these tornadoes,” said RRF President Mike McGrew. “The devastation caused by natural disasters can be overwhelming, but we hope RRF grants will provide some much-needed assistance as these communities rebuild. As Realtors®, we understand the importance of community and the power of coming together to help those in need.”

RRF awarded grants to Arkansas REALTORS® ($1,000,000), Mississippi REALTORS® ($500,000), the Norman Board of REALTORS® ($70,000) and the Southwest Kansas Board of REALTORS® ($40,000).

Since 2001, RRF has disbursed more than $38 million in aid to more than 19,000 families in 42 states and territories. NAR collaborates with state and local REALTOR® associations to cover all administrative costs, ensuring 100% of all funds collected are distributed directly to disaster relief causes.

You can learn more about RRF by visiting www.nar.realtor/rrf.